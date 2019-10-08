The best £15 I have ever spent is a York art gallery and museum card. For the price of three pints of lager I can spend a year looking at a few pictures now and then, instead of frying my senses in trying to absorb everything in one hit.

At present there is a superb exhibition of seascapes with my favourite being ‘On the Yorkshire Coast.’ (1873) by Scarborough artist Edward Henry Holder. Here the focus is on the radiantly lit cliff face, so bright that you can almost feel the texture of warm stone against your fingertips, while the arcing sea birds add to the sensations of movement and sound.