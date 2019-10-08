LAMB casserole and a cake mix for canines have won recognition for a gourmet pet food manufacturer.

The Innocent Pet at Thorp Arch, Wetherby, scooped the Best New Dog Food award for their first complete food product, air-dried British lamb casserole at the trade show PATS and a highly commended for The PetQuip Award’s Pet Product of the Year with their Birthday Cake Mix for dogs.

Founder Chloe Heaton, said: “We are thrilled our new products have been recognised by the industry for their unique and innovative qualities. Our air-dried food offers many of the benefits of raw feeding but with the convenience of a kibble. It is quite unique to other food types due to our production process. We make it in very small batches, and rather than using a high temperatures to cook the food, we gently air dry it over a period of four or five days to produce a semi-moist meal that is healthy and delicious.”

Judges considered product innovation, design, quality, packaging and value for money.

They said: “This looked and smelled attractive enough for humans to eat – in fact one of the judges tasted it and pronounced it delicious! Attractive to both owners and pets.”

The complete food made by the family-run business beat other well-known large-scale brands, such as Harringtons, Nature’s Menu and Royal Canin (of Mars Inc) to receive the top prize.

The air-dried food is currently available in two flavours; British Lamb Casserole and Wild Salmon Fishcakes.

It comes in 3kg packs with an RRP of £40. The packaging is resealable and 100 per cent recyclable.

Chloe who set up the company with her husband Justin in 2013 added: “Our doggie Birthday Cake Mix has been a real hit since the launch – it is one of a kind being both grain free and meaty, and to receive a highly commended was nothing less than the cherry on the top!”

Earlier this year, The Innocent Hound created an innovative 360-degree virtual reality tour of its factory, helping to generate new sales in the UK and Europe. The immersive video showcases its purpose-built factory and the production process behind its pet products.

The company manufactures pet treats and food for dogs, cats, and small animals.