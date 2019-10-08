NORTH Yorkshire Police has significantly improved in the way it records crime over the past 24 months, according to a new report.
Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) found that the force has implemented a variety of measures that have allowed it to dramatically increase the quality of its recording processes, as well as its overall recording rate.
An earlier report had identified problems with the way the force records crime, grading it "inadequate".
But it now records more than 92 per cent of all crimes reported to it - compared with just over 80 per cent during the 2017 inspection.
The force now records an additional 6,100 crimes each year.
The report found that North Yorkshire Police had successfully implemented an effective crime data plan, had improved recording of reports, and recorded more crimes within 24 hours of receiving the initial report.
HM Inspector of Constabulary Phil Gormley, commenting on the report, said: “The force has successfully implemented almost all of the recommendations resulting from our 2017 inspection.
"It has streamlined supervision and governance. It is gratifying to see the improvement.”