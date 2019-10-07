HUNDREDS of York students are expected to take part in a global day of action led by York Law School to promote climate justice on air pollution.
More than 30 university law clinics around the world have signed up to take part in the event next month.
Organisers are calling on student clinics - which provide free legal advice to the public - to host events that focus on tackling air pollution. Clinics are being encouraged to organise talks with other faculties about issues surrounding air pollution as well as hosting sessions in local communities to explain people’s legal rights to clean air.
Stephen Levett, director of professional practice at York Law School, said: “We felt quite strongly that the symbolism of law clinics coming together on a single issue on a single day was what was most important. We chose the issue of air pollution as it’s both a local and global problem and a subject that unites so many countries around the world.”
Events planned include a conference at the University of York on November 18 bringing together environmental lawyers, local government officials, scientists, academics and students to discuss the issue of air pollution.