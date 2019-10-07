A YORK home care service welcomed the Lord Mayor of York and a local MP to celebrate the 10th year of the business providing care and support to the older people of York.
The Lord Mayor, Cllr Janet Looker, and York Outer MP Julian Sturdy, visited Home Instead Senior Care, which marked the occasion with an afternoon tea party.
Home Instead, based at Clifton Moor Business Village, also received a visit from organisations who all play a role in assisting older people, including the Alzheimer’s Society, St Leonard’s Hospice, York Older People’s Assembly and the Independent Care Group, Crombie Wilkinson and Ardent Financial Advisors.
This was a double celebration for Home Instead as it was rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission at its last inspection.
Commenting on the day Luke Norbury, owner of Home Instead York, said: “It is fantastic that we have reached this 10 year milestone and been recognised for outstanding care at the same time. We feel very strongly that older people should be able to stay in their own homes and that quality care combined with array of services from community organisations is the key to this. It’s wonderful that so many of the organisations that are instrumental in supporting the older people of York have helped us celebrate 10 years of Home Instead in York."
Home Instead specialises in providing care for the elderly in their own homes.