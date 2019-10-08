THE Post Office has confirmed that a potential buyer has come forward for the Lendal branch.

York's Crown Post Office at 22 Lendal shut in April after being open for 135 years in the building.

Services have moved to WH Smith on Coney Street.

A spokesman for the Post Office said the building on Lendal is currently for sale and added: "We are in discussions with a third party interested in purchasing the premises."

He said no further information - such as details about the buyer or the cost of the building - is currently available.

The property was listed for sale with BNP Paribas Real Estate.

A brochure for the building said the price was available on application and that the property may be suitable for redevelopment and alternative uses, subject to planning permission.

Before it was confirmed that the Lendal branch would close, 3,094 residents signed a petition calling for it to be saved.

The Guildhall branch of York Labour Party made an application to have the building listed as an asset of community value so that it could be “used for the good of the community as well as visitors”.

But the plans were rejected as it did not meet the criteria.