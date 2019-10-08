THE Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York have told why the three charities they are backing - Citizens Advice York, Home Start and York Shakespeare Project - are close to their hearts.
Sheriff Jo Trythall said that she and Lord Mayor Janet Looker both worked prior to retirement as solicitors mostly doing legally aided family work. "Whenever we had a client who needed help sorting out their benefits we went to the real experts, Citizens Advice," she said.
She said Home Start provided a much needed support service for families going through tough times but its public funding had fallen, and Janet was a 'life-long passionate Shakespearian,' who had been supporting the Shakespeare project since it started 20 years ago to perform publicly all his plays.
She said their first major fundraising event would be the Assize of Ale on October 19, involving street collections in medieval costume between visiting hostelries, followed by a meal at Brew York, Walmgate.
She added that other major events would include:
*Gin Tasting – Hosted by York Gin and to be held at Star Inn the City, on October 30.
*The Big Pig Race (no real pigs involved) at St Clements Club, South Bank, with good quality pie and peas provided by a local supplier and tickets available online at www.lordmayoryork.co.uk costing £12 each to include pie and peas and pig sponsorship on November 29.
*Charity Ball at the Merchant Taylors Hall, reception drink on arrival, dinner and dancing, on February 15, 2020.
*Leap Year Great British Pie Night at Hartrigg Oaks, New Earswick on February 29, 2020.
*Annual Lord Mayor’s Golf Day at Pike Hill Golf Club on April 24, 2020.
*Lord Mayors Quiz Night at Hartrigg Oaks, New Earswick, with buffet style food available, on April 30, 2020.