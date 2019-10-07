ALE and cider enthusiasts can enjoy a tipple or two and live music when a popular festival returns to an East Yorkshire town this month.

Pocklington's own annual beer and music festival, Pocktoberfest, will be held on Saturday, October 12, from noon to 10pm, and will take place in a marquee at Pocklington rugby club, in Burnby Lane.

Inspired by the renowned Munich beer festival, Oktoberfest, the Pocklington version was first held in 2004 and quickly established itself as one of the town’s main events. Pocktoberfest 2019 will follow the usual format of recent years of beers from near and far, local musicians and food stalls.

There will be more than 20 real ales, lagers and ciders on offer, from local brewers and from further afield.

The current Rugby World Cup is celebrated by Swing Low, named after the England rugby anthem from Fullers of Chiswick, while another barrel is on its way from the Bristol Beer Factory.

Amongst the more unusual is East Yorkshire Bone Machine’s latest mango and orange rye ale, while Elvington's Hop Studio is sending one of its popular brews.

There will also be prosecco and gin bars and soft drinks available.

Tony Rogers, head brewer of the Half Moon brewery from nearby Ellerton, will provide a double act for the event – he is contributing a barrel of beer from his micro-brewery, but also getting the live music underway at 5pm when he takes the stage as one half of the country, blue grass and sixties duo ‘Habitual Drunkards’.

Pocklington RUFC club captain, Micky Beard, will also be performing, and the headline act is Selby indie/rock covers band, Black Dogs.

Tickets are £10 in advance, or £12 on the door, available from the Pocklington rugby club bar, and from both RM English Pet Food shop and Hunters Estate Agent in Market Street, Pocklington.