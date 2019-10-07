A MOTORCYCLIST has died after his bike hit a kerb on an East Yorkshire road and crashed.
Humberside Police said Matthew Stead, 23, was travelling along the A614 near to Kirkburn, near Driffield, on a Suzuki 599cc last Friday evening when he collided with the kerb and left the road.
"Mr Stead suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision," said a spokesperson.
"His family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers. They have asked their privacy is please respected at this time."
The force has appealed for any witnesses in the area at the time to phone the force on 101, quoting incident number 599 of 4 October 2019.
