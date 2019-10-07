Your correspondents Paul Wordsworth and Geoff Robb hit the nail on the head about the council’s housing delivery programme (Why is council building homes to sell? Letters, October 3). The priority is income to the council rather than housing those most in need.
I made these points at the meeting of the Lib Dem/ Green ruling Executive last week. We have a number of publicly-owned housing sites where these parties have decided to sell a majority of homes off at full market rate. This is a political decision. The problem is when these sites are developed, the council’s options for delivering genuinely York-affordable homes will be much diminished.
Then we have the spin of the ‘largest council housing programme since the 1970s’. Residents will read this and think - how many council homes? 120 is the answer, not 600. A figure that will be far outstripped by loss of council homes through right to buy.
We know the Greens think it should be more, but appear to be being led by a party that made no commitment to affordable housing in their past four years running the council. So little surprise that the council’s current housing priorities continue to be all wrong.
Cllr Michael Pavlovic
Labour spokesperson for housing,
Heworth, York