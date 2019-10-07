Your correspondents Paul Wordsworth and Geoff Robb hit the nail on the head about the council’s housing delivery programme (Why is council building homes to sell? Letters, October 3). The priority is income to the council rather than housing those most in need.

I made these points at the meeting of the Lib Dem/ Green ruling Executive last week. We have a number of publicly-owned housing sites where these parties have decided to sell a majority of homes off at full market rate. This is a political decision. The problem is when these sites are developed, the council’s options for delivering genuinely York-affordable homes will be much diminished.