Scotland has become the first, and let’s hope last, UK country to make smacking a criminal offence - yet another example of liberal lunacy which will not stop those that genuinely abuse children, but will see many decent parents turned into criminals.

The argument of those in favour of this ban is that you shouldn’t need to resort to smacking and should lead by example instead. If we pretend that children are mature enough to submit to reason and logic, then when the child next ‘assaults’ a sibling, steals a toy or commits slander, should we lead by example then by calling the police, reading them their rights and putting the child, not the parent, in front of the magistrate?