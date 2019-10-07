A YORK education stalwart and former head teacher has retired after dedicating five decades of his career to schools in York and across the north of England.

Peter D Acaster has stepped down from his role as Chairman of Ebor Academy Trust at the last trustee meeting in September.

He had been in post since the inception of the trust, in 2013, and has seen the organisation grow from one to 24 schools spanning York, Selby, the East Riding and The Humber and on the Yorkshire Coast.

Prior to that, for 13 years he led the governing body at Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy, for seven years was deputy head teacher at Canon Lee School, now Vale of York Academy and for nine years was head teacher at Pindar School in Scarborough.

He is also a former chief examiner for GCSE examinations and was chairman of Young Enterprise in North Yorkshire and Humberside.

"I have had a wonderful experience working with some top quality staff

and amazing children and young people,” he said.

“At Ebor, the chief executive Richard Ludlow and I worked very closely to shape the trust into what it is today.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Richard and some extremely talented head teachers and school governors.

"Everything we have done has been for the benefit of our pupils, to try to give them access to a world class quality of education and care.

“I must thank all the staff in every Ebor academy and particularly the work of my fellow outstanding trustees.

"I am really pleased that Tricia Ellison is taking over from me as chairman.

"I have tremendous confidence that she and the other trustees will continue to offer the correct level of support, development and challenge needed for the future.

“It has been a privilege.”

Richard Ludlow, who is to retire during this academic year, as previously reported in The Press, paid tribute to Mr Acaster.

Mr Ludlow said: “Peter’s unflinching support of the Ebor values of excellence, belonging, opportunity and respect has been invaluable in moulding the trust.

"I’d like to say thank you, on behalf of the thousands of people over the years whose schooldays have been influenced by his steadfast leadership, for his commitment and strong sense of public duty."

The initial decision to form Ebor Academy Trust was to formalise the relationship between Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy and Haxby Road School, which had been in a challenging position for many years.

Today Ebor schools, in York also include Hob Moor Community Primary Academy, Hob Moor Oaks, Lakeside Primary Academy, Park Grove Primary and Osbaldwick Primary.