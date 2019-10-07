A SMALL restaurant in York which boasts its own Roman ruins has enjoyed a six-fold boost in bookings.

Clarrie O’Callaghan, who owns The Rattle Owl in Micklegate, believes the growth is a result of changes in how people and businesses choose to socialise.

Within 18 months of opening rooms for private bookings, the venue has gone from hosting one event a week to as many as six. They now account for as much as a quarter of the restaurant’s weekly turnover.

“Private dining has always been, and remains, a popular choice for formal celebrations such as anniversaries, parties and christenings,” said Clarrie.

“But now it is catching on as a great option for informal dining, too. There is very definitely a growing trend for turning a meal out into a group occasion.

“Instead of a low-key Sunday lunch with the children, for example, young parents are wanting to eat with their friends and their children, and have the space and privacy to really unwind and make an event of it.”

The Rattle Owl is in a 17th-century, grade II-listed building with Roman ruins in the cellar and several historic features. Its 42-cover restaurant is at street level, with private dining rooms upstairs.

“I think it has helped us that we not only have several private rooms but that they are each very different and interesting, and because each has its own ante-room, they have great character and versatility.

“Larger parties are more conscious of their environment in smaller restaurants and want to be able to talk freely - among friends and family or in a business context.”

Clarrie has also reported an increase in corporate bookings. “We’ve hosted a variety of local businesses, along with groups from the university and from charities,” said Clarrie.

“We are also getting requests from businesses that host conferences in York and want to explore a bit more of the city’s history outside of the conference venue.”

The restaurant doesn’t charge for hire of its dining rooms but has a set charge of for three courses, an amuse bouche, bread and side dishes.