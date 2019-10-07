RUNNERS from across the UK and abroad will head to York later this month for the returning Yorkshire Marathon Festival.

Thousands are expected to descend on the city on Sunday, October 20, as the Marathon, sponsored by the Asda Foundation, returns for the sixth year in a row.

Many more will be taking part in the Yorkshire 10 Mile, which has proved extremely popular since its launch in 2015.

The challenge splits the 26.2 miles into six legs of between three and six miles, making it accessible to runners of all abilities. It is open to companies, sports clubs, groups, and other organisations.

The marathon is staged under the umbrella of Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, the not-for-profit organisation behind the Asda Foundation 10K Series, plus, half marathons in Leeds, Sheffield, Hull, and Derby.

Runners will be joined by a host of famous faces on Sunday, including rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield, Emmerdale’s Tony Audenshaw, and comedian Rob Deering.

Also joining the runners will be a competitive field of elite athletes who will be competing for a total cash prize pot of £10,000.

Mandy Hepworth, Asda Foundation co-ordinator, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Asda Foundation Yorkshire Marathon. All the hard training has been done and excitement is building.”

The marathon starts and finishes at the University of York’s Heslington campus.

University Road, in York, will be closed between Innovation Way and Green Dykes Lane on Saturday, October 19, from 10 am. It will re-open at 9pm on October 20.

On the Sunday, road closures at the A166, Church Balk, Church Street, Eastfield Lane, and Stockhill Close will be in place from 6am.