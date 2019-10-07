A FORMER office supply store in the city centre is set to become a new gym.

PureGym wants to open a branch in the former Office Outlet shop on Foss Islands Road.

The stationery retailer announced it was closing down in April after a failed bid to save the national chain.

A planning application has now been submitted for the site.

As part of the scheme, a mezzanine level would be created in the building, new entrance doors would be installed and the car park would be improved - with cycle parking built.

A statement says: “The proposed gym at Foss Islands Road will comprise a main gym area, studio, free weights area, spin area and functional zone.

“In addition, changing facilities and showers will be provided, as well as a small seating area for the use of members, and staff facilities.”

The gym would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, offering access for people who work irregular shifts.

The company says the scheme “will deliver sustainable economic growth, provide new employment opportunities and create real social benefits in terms of providing affordable and accessible fitness facilities that will promote the health of local communities and serve to reduce health inequalities within York”.

Fifteen jobs could also be created at the venue.

The closest branch is at Clifton Moor.

The statement adds: “The proposed gym is intended to serve the city centre and inner areas of York.

“Every gym provides an excellent range of fitness equipment and machinery, and offers a range of classes and other services such as personal training.”