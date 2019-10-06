A LARGE banner calling on York residents to take action against climate change was unfurled at Clifford's Tower today (October 6).
Ahead of Extinction Rebellion's huge protests in London from tomorrow, the York branch of the international group stepped up its efforts to engage local people in the fight to halt climate change and raised awareness of the demonstrations in the capital.
It did this by displaying a three metre by six metre banner at several locations within the city today, including Clifford's Tower and Scarborough Bridge. The banner was also on display at the University of York yesterday.
Cath Heinemeyer, a member of the York branch, said: "We want to raise awareness of the demonstrations in London. We want to show people in York that time is running out and our political systems will not make the changes needed fast enough unless we citizens demand it."
