MOTORISTS are advised to avoid a road in Ryedale after a crash and fuel spillage this morning (October 6).
A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said the collision, on the A170 in Thornton le Dale, near Pickering, involved three vehicles. She added that the force is not aware of any injuries.
Road closures are in place following a fuel spillage.
North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau tweeted: "Diesel spillage on the #A170 between #Pickering and #Snainton. Road closures will remain in place for your safety."
Pickering Police wrote on Facebook: "Police are in attendance and road closures may be implemented due to the spill and RTC. If you can avoid the A170, please do so for the current time."
