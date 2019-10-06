VINTAGE buses and other classic vehicles are on display at Yorkshire Air Museum near York today (October 6).
The museum, at Elvington, is another popular Heritage Bus Rally in conjunction with Thornes Independent Coaches Ltd, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the formation of the firm, based at Hemingbrough, near Selby.
It is the fourth time they have worked together to stage the show and 40 buses, including double-deckers, coaches, cars and Land Rovers have arrived at the Museum this morning, where they are being displayed amongst the museum's historic aircraft collection.
Museum spokesman Ian Richardson said: “An interesting mix of coaches and buses from the heyday years of coach holidays, from the 1940’s to the 1980's, will be represented at the rally. This will include the museum’s own historic coach, in the form of a One and a Half Deck Commer Commando RAF Crewbus dating from 1947. This is a ‘bonneted’ coach and will be joined by two similarly styled vehicles, which will be parked up in their respective era’s.”