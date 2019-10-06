FLOOD alerts remain in place for the River Ouse in the York area.

An alert, meaning flooding is possible, is in force for the Upper River Ouse in and around York, and for the Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock, south of York, to Selby.

The Environment Agency said that the current level of the Ouse at the Viking recorder in York is 1.86 metres above normal summer levels.

"River levels are currently falling slowly during Sunday," it said.

"However, further rain has fallen in the upper catchments overnight so river levels are forecast to rise again in response to this rain on Sunday night and Monday."

The Foss Barrier is not currently in operation.

Areas most at risk are riverside footpaths in York, the agency added.

A flood alert is also in place for the Lower River Nidd at Tockwith and Moor Monkton.