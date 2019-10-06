THE weather is expected to remain showery and unsettled over the coming days in York and across the region.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for York and North Yorkshire until noon today (October 6). The Met Office originally issued the warning from midnight until 6pm today.

It has warned that heavy rain may cause some transport disruption and flooding in places this morning.

The forecast for the region today is cloudy with outbreaks of rain on and off through much of the day, with some heavy and persistent rain likely at times, particularly during the morning. There will be a maximum temperature of 14C.

Forecasters say this evening will remain cloudy with further patchy rain or drizzle in places. Many parts are expected to become dry overnight with any rain becoming confined to high ground in the west.

Tomorrow is expected to be cloudy and breezy with rain quickly spreading eastwards across all parts during the morning, this lasting on and off through the day. It will become dry during the evening with clear spells overnight, according to forecasters.

The outlook for the following days is sunny spells and blustery showers on Tuesday, further showers on Wednesday, some of which will be heavy with a risk of thunder.

Forecasters say it will be breezy and cloudy on Thursday with some patchy rain at times.