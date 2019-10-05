A POLICE helicopter and armed officers descended on Acomb this afternoon (October 5) after an alleged disturbance at a property, which resulted in three men being arrested.
A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said the force received reports of a disturbance at a property on Highmoor Road in Acomb, at 2.20pm.
Officers attended the scene and discovered the victim, a local man, had sustained a facial injury and his property had been damaged, the spokeswoman added.
"Three men, aged 17, 19 and 21, were arrested a short time later and they are currently in police custody," she said.
A police helicopter was seen hovering over the Viking Road, Carr Lane and Danebury Drive area.
A witness said they noticed two armed officers in Fishponds Wood, while another witness said they saw armed police in Danebury Drive.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the force control room, quoting reference 276 of October 5.
