A MAJOR fashion store in the city centre has closed in another blow for York's high street.

A sign has appeared on the door of the GAP store on Davygate saying: "Goodbye from everyone at Gap York."

The Press reported at the end of August that the store would be closing, with a member of staff saying that employees were being made redundant, but there would still be a Gap store at the York Designer Outlet near Fulford.

Gap announced earlier this year that it was to shut more than 200 stores worldwide amid plunging sales in an effort to save the brand, but did not say where or when they would be closing.

Gap Inc said the fashion chain’s parent firm was to be divided into two independent companies, and said it was carrying out the restructuring in an effort to “revitalise brand health”.

The casual clothing chain was said then to have been hit by years of rising costs and poor sales following increasing online competition, like many high street competitors.

The closure of the Davygate store is just the latest blow to hit York city centre.

The Dorothy Perkins and Burton store on Coney Street shut last month. The street has suffered a string of shop closures in recent years, including the former BHS and River Island stores.

However, there was some positive news for the street recently when top fashion chain Flannels opened in part of the former BHS store.

Sports Direct and USC will also be opening new shops in the old BHS building.

Meanwhile, French Connection in Davygate shut down in the early summer. LK Bennett in Petergate closed down earlier this year and Crabtree & Evelyn in Stonegate has also closed.