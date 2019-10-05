RESIDENTS and businesses are invited to share their views on which areas of Acomb and Westfield they think should be protected and improved through neighbourhood planning.
Abomb and Westfield Neighbourhood Forum is holding an open public meeting on November 9, from 11am to midday, at Acomb Methodist Church Hall, on Front Street.
It is an opportunity for local residents and businesses to discuss the most appropriate boundaries for a community-led neighbourhood plan for the Acomb area.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
The Forum is coordinated by local people for local people. It will be taking people's views forward following the meeting.
For full details, visit: http://www.acombwestfieldforum.org.uk, or email acombforum@gmail.com