YORKSHIRE Housing has now recruited its first volunteer after an appeal earlier this year for people across York to get involved and help its elderly customers with simple, everyday tasks.
Abi McMullan, from York, will start her duties in the near future, helping with tasks such as shopping, making meals and helping people get to appointments. It is hoped that up to 20 volunteers will be recruited in the first 12 months.
Abi said: “I have always really wanted to be a volunteer and this is a great chance to make a difference to the lives of older people in York.
“By giving just a few hours a week I will be able to help older people with everyday tasks which might include shopping, cooking and taking them to appointments, all good practical help.
“I’d really encourage other people to think about being a Yorkshire Housing volunteer as it’s a great way to help people in our community."
Helen Bannister, Yorkshire Housing volunteer coordinator, added: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Abi as the first of many Yorkshire Housing volunteers.
“All our volunteers will be doing some of the simpler, everyday tasks for our older customers within the existing Help at Hand Service.
“But we want to recruit even more volunteers, so if you are interested in volunteering, join us today!”
Anyone interested in becoming a Yorkshire Housing volunteer should email Helen at helen.bannister@yorkshirehousing.co.uk