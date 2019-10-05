A TAXI driver was allegedly attacked by a passenger in York.

North Yorkshire Police said the assault happened on September 29 between 1am and 1.30am when a man and woman heading to Bootham were picked up on Rainsborough Way.

Punches were thrown by the male passenger from the rear seat close to the Churchill Hotel in Bootham, the force added.

It said the taxi driver was left with swelling to his face and the unknown offender also took the victim’s mobile phone from his taxi and damaged it beyond repair by throwing it on to the pavement.

The force is now appealing for the public's help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, it is appealing for information from any passers-by and anyone who may have been residing at the Churchill Hotel at the time.

The suspect is described as a white, 5ft 8in to 5ft 9in tall, stocky build and he was wearing blue jeans and a grey hooded sweatshirt which was a pullover hooded top. He was in company with a woman who is described as white and was wearing a black top.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Abid Tarvaz, or email abid.tarvaz@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Quote the reference number 12190180667.