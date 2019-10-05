A BLAZE involving about 300 straw bales in a field in Ryedale is believed to have been started by arsonists.
Crews from Malton were called to the fire in Duggleby, near Malton, at around 9.20pm yesterday (October 4).
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews monitored the fire for a period of time and liaised with police, local farm and gamekeeper.
"Crews left fire to burn out in middle of field.
"The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate." Following the incident, Ryedale Police has posted on social media that there have been numerous incidents of hay bales being set on fire in rural locations in the Malton area over the last month.
It said: "Can I ask that if anyone has any information regarding this to please call 101 and secondly could I please ask you to report any suspect vehicle seen near to hay stacks especially after dark. I don't need to tell you how dangerous this is so please be vigilant."
Comments are closed on this article.