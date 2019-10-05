THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for York and North Yorkshire from tonight and into tomorrow evening.
The warning is in place from midnight until 6pm tomorrow, with forecasters saying heavy rain could bring flooding and travel disruption.
The Met Office has warned that bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer, and flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.
Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer, it said.