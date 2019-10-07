EMPTY floors above a shop on a busy city centre street are set to be turned into apartments - to make money for York Minster.

A planning application has been submitted for two flats to be created above the Azendi shop at 50 Low Petergate.

The building is owned by the Minster and a report says the floors above the shop have been vacant for some time.

A statement says: “The upper floors of this property have been empty for a number of years and as part of its ongoing investment in its property portfolio, the Chapter of York is seeking listed building consent to create a one bedroom flat on the first floor as well as a new door to the second flat on the second and third floors of the property.

“The upper floors require redecoration only.

“It is hoped that the project will be completed in early 2020 to allow the flats to be let on the open market.

“The income will contribute towards the running and care of York Minster.”

It adds that many of the properties on the street are owned by the council or the Minster.

And that Low Petergate is one of the most photographed streets in the city - and a destination for visitors.

It says: “These streets are popular with tourists, and the view along Low Petergate towards the Minster – showcasing the prominent angled frontage of number 50 – is one of the most commonly photographed."

The building is Grade II-listed and the plans include alterations to create a first floor apartment and a new door for a duplex flat.

The report adds that the angled room was originally a clerk’s office: “Number 50 was built in 1838 by J.P. Prichett and was owned or tenanted by a Mr Hudson.

“Hudson is mentioned in this address in an article in the Yorkshire Gazette in 1841.

“The works intend to create a sustainable future for the property, taking advantage of the currently vacant spaces.”