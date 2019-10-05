YORK environmental charity St Nicks is celebrating a cash boost.

A donation from York’s Ultra Fibre Optic (UFO) from TalkTalk will be put towards new laptops which will help the charity continue to carry out valuable research.

The work includes mapping and monitoring the wildlife at St Nicholas Fields nature reserve and other green spaces across the city.

Tom Waring, chief officer at St Nicks, said: “This support makes a real difference to our charity and is a comfort to know that businesses in York care about the environment and our work.”

Celebrations will continue this weekend as St Nicks hosts its annual Autumn Fayre.

The Fayre is a celebration of the Autumn harvest with family friendly activities and takes place today (Saturday) between 1pm and 5pm at St Nicks Environment Centre in Tang Hall.

York’s UFO from TalkTalk is currently rolling out its full fibre connection broadband across York.