COUNCIL chiefs expect construction of York’s new community stadium to be completed by the end of the year - despite these pictures showing there’s still some way to go.
But there’s no chance of York City starting the New Year by playing league matches at the much-delayed stadium at Monks Cross, as licensing and testing will be needed during the early part of 2020 before it can open, said Ian Floyd, deputy chief executive at City of York Council.
York City FC sporting director Dave Penney has said previously that three test events will be needed to ensure everything is "good to go", such as an evacuation plan and health and safety checks, before the club can play there.
The further delays are in contrast to the new Cineworld cinema being built as part of the stadium complex which - as The Press reported last week - is set to open in December and has already started recruiting 80 members of staff.
Our pictures of the stadium site, taken on Friday, appear to show construction being some way off completion.
But Mr Floyd said building work was "progressing", adding: “We anticipate construction work to be complete by the end of this year.”
The original deadline for completion was May, allowing York City to play there from the start of this season, but the deadline passed.
The Press asked a club spokesman on Friday whether, if the testing and inspection was completed early in 2020, the club would seek to move to the new stadium mid-season, or stay at Bootham Crescent until the summer and then move in time for next season, but he declined to comment.