AN EXCHANGE student from Hong Kong has been attacked by a group of youths in York's Exhibition Square.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the assault, which happened at about 6pm on September 22.
"The incident happened when a bus was at the bus stop at the bottom of the square and people were close by waiting to get on," said a force spokesperson.
"The student did not suffer any serious injuries but police are investigating the motivation for the attack and are looking for witnesses who may know the group or who are able to provide descriptions."
The group is described as white, manly male, in their late teens or early 20s and thought to be drunk.
Anyone with information should phone 101 and ask for Nik Jackson, email 000425@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ref number 12190175638.
