A POST office store reopened yesterday (Friday) at a new location - after being shut for more than four months.
The new Woodthorpe branch is now located at the McColl’s Retail Group, in Moorcroft Road, Woodthorpe - 54 metres from its previous spot.
Chief Operating Officer for McColl’s Retail Group, Dave Thomas, said: “We are delighted to welcome customers to our Woodthorpe Post Office, which will offer a wide range of Post Office services.
“As a convenience store operator, we are always looking for ways to make life easier for our customers and the additional Post Office services will be available for the full opening hours of the store to provide service for the community.”
The branch will be open seven days a week, from 7am until 10pm. Cllr Stephen Fenton said that it was great news for the village.