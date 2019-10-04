A VICAR and brewer are teaming up once more to stage a charity beer festival with hopes of breaking through the £20,000 barrier.

Pews will make way for a bar and 32 casks of beer as Coptoberfest Charity Beerfest takes over St Giles Church, Copmanthorpe, on Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19.

The Rev Geoff Munford and Andy Herrington say they are very proud of the annual event which has supported numerous charities and voluntary groups.

Andy, of Ainsty Ales Brewery, in Acaster Malbis, said the festival had gone from strength to strength, and it would be great to reach the fundraising milestone.

“I’d only just established Ainsty Ales Brewery after leaving my former profession as a police officer in the centre of York. I knew Rev Geoff Munford and was leaving the church on a Sunday morning when Geoff said to me ‘what do you think about starting a beer festival?’ That’s all it took.

“The two of us organised the first festival, deciding to have 15 casks of beer, a few wines and some traditional steak pie and peas sold at cost to us by my good friend Lee Bell.

“We decided to hold the beer festival on a Friday only, from 4pm to 11pm and have St Giles Church, St. Leonards Hospice and various groups in Copmanthorpe as permanent beneficiaries. By 7pm we’d sold out of all 15 casks. In the second year we held it over two days, included local cider and doubled the number of casks of beer.”

As well as beer, there will be local gin, whisky, wine and cider, and York butcher Lee Bell’s steak pies, with singing from the Copmanthorpe Community Choir and band music. Tickets are £5 on the door.

“To date we’ve raised just over £18,000 and created a much-loved community beer festival and go-to event for Copmanthorpe which both Geoff and I are very proud of.”

Coptoberfest is from 2pm to 11pm on the Friday, and from noon to 11pm on the Saturday.