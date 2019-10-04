A HERO police dog who has tracked and detained hundreds of suspects, aided arrests and helped to bring missing people home has retired.

PD Dutch was the longest-serving general purpose police dog for North Yorkshire Police, having served nine years operationally on the streets.

He was commended for bravery in 2015 for dealing with a man with a crossbow in York. He also helped to detain a man in a siege situation who’d barricaded himself inside a property with what appeared to be handgun.

A video of him being reunited with his handler PC Marc Richardson after two weeks apart went viral, as did a video showing him launch himself through the open window of a ‘suspicious’ vehicle to detain a suspect as part of a training exercise.

PC Richardson said: “Dutch and I have worked together for nearly nine years; he has been my constant companion and I’m absolutely gutted he’ll no longer be by my side every day at work. He’s been the most brave, fearless and loyal partner, and on numerous occasions has protected me from potentially serious injury at the hands of violent offenders." Out of work he’s the most chilled out, loving dog you would ever meet and a much-loved member of the family.

“He has also saved the lives of at least two people who, without being found by Dutch, would have succumbed to the elements or the effects of an overdose. Just last week he found an unconscious hypothermic missing person in dense undergrowth.

“He’s an incredible police dog, maybe the best that I will ever work with and I’m so proud of everything he’s done in his time at North Yorkshire Police.

Dutch has been with PC Richardson since he was just 18 months old and qualified as a General Purpose dog within weeks of his first birthday.

His first arrest as a police dog saw him detain a violent male who was throwing missiles at Police Officers from a flat window in Scarborough

Other notable jobs include him dealing with a man with a crossbow in York which he received an area commanders commendation for and detaining a man in a siege situation who’d barricaded himself inside a property with what appeared to be handgun.

During his career he has also been trained to work as a Firearms Support Dog, Police Support Unit Dog (PSU) and was trained to fly in helicopters.

Dutch will enjoy retirement at PC Richardson’s home along with new trainee General Purpose dog PD Thorn who starts with the force on 7 October.

