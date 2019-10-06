A WELL-KNOWN York clothing store is expanding its presence in the city after opening a new store.

Clarksons of York, which sells classic men’s suits, shirts, Tweed jackets, trousers and accessories, opened a new shop in Blake Street on Saturday.

The shop currently has two stores in High Petergate, but manager and owner Andrew Hannan said that they had been looking to open up a new store for more than a year.

He said: “Blake Street was an ideal location as it is in the city and a short distance to our first two stores.

“The store will begin as a clearance store with several sales on some of our summer clothes. This will run until the new year, January and February time before we rebrand the whole shop and bring in some of the 2020 clothing line brands.”

Clarksons Menswear first opened in York in 1946.

The business is run and owned by Andrew Hannan, who started his affiliation with the shop at the age of 12 when he was the original Mr Clarkson’s Saturday boy.

When the business was put on the market in 1991 Mr Hannan and his now late father purchased it, endeavouring to increase the offer of menswear year on year, resulting in steadily increasing annual turnover.

In 2015, the shop revealed plans to open a classic ladies’ room as part of its entry for Retailer of the Year.

Mr Hannan said the new store is a big step for the company and will help create two of jobs in the city.

He said: “We will be looking to employ two new people in the shop on permanent positions.

“We only purchased the store a week ago so it has been an extremely stressful week, working until midnight every day this week to get it ready but we are excited to finally open the store.

“This is a big step for us as its the first time we have had three stores. Tweed is popular among varying demographics and we think a discounted store in the run-up to Christmas will be great for shoppers.”

Andrew added that the shop had an opening party on Saturday morning with champagne and nibbles for customers.

To find out more about the shop, visit https://www.clarksonsofyork.co.uk//