TWO colleagues from York-based shoe retailer Pavers and the company’s charitable trust have given Prostate Cancer UK a cash boost.
The Pavers Foundation, founded by shoe retailer Pavers, has awarded £1,000 to the charity.
Russell Hampshire, creative manager, and Andrew Helme, head of marketing, both from Pavers’ head office in York, took part in the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 cycle event, and applied through the Foundation’s employee grant initiative for support with their fundraising. The donation from the Foundation took the total raised by Russell and Andrew to more than £2,000.
Russell said: “My dad was unfortunately diagnosed with prostate cancer early this year and so to give something back to him and to the charity I decided to take part in RideLondon-Surrey 100 cycle event which is heavily supported by Prostate Cancer UK. My colleague Andrew Helme, another keen cyclist, decided to help support the charity and so we entered the event together.”