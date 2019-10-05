IT has made the fanfare trumpets for some of the biggest Royal events in the UK - now a firm based in a converted cowshed in a village near York is supplying the Guard Band for the Finnish President.
Players from the band have visited Richard Smith Musical Instruments’ small workshop near Sheriff Hutton to inspect some of the trumpets the band is purchasing to celebrate its 200th anniversary.
They will be used at a variety of ceremonial occasions and banquets in Finland, including important state visits.
The company has a fine reputation for making some of the best - if not THE best - fanfare trumpets in the world.
The Press has reported previously how its Smith-Watkins trumpets were played at the Queen’s Jubilee Concert, the London 2012 Olympics, the 2011 Royal Wedding of William and Kate and, more recently, for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.