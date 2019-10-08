WHEN my personal training students ask me for a Pilates exercise to help strengthen a particular muscle area, or a stretch to help with a muscle restriction, they might be surprised when we begin our session with movements that seem to be for a completely different part of the body. The same when someone comes for Bowen treatment with chronic neck pain, they wonder why I start their treatment on the back of their legs. But here’s the thing: our body is interconnected by mean of the entire muscular and fascial system. The skin, and the layer of fat or adipose tissue beneath, are part of a whole bodily network. What goes on in one part of the body will have an impact throughout our system.

For instance, it could be that something to do with gait - the position of the feet when you walk or run - is causing a ‘head forward’ posture which is setting off that neck pain. In that case, an adjustment to the lower leg will help get rid of troublesome neck posture. Or perhaps the pelvis rotates more than it needs to when you walk and that makes your shoulders lift up in an attempt to stabilise your spine. Rather than fix the shoulders, the problem is to do with pelvic stability.