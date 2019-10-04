THE York branch of Extinction Rebellion is stepping up its efforts to engage local people in its fight to halt climate change.

This weekend, the group will be hanging a three metre by six metre banner at several locations within the city, calling on its residents to take action.

The large banner will be on display at sites including Clifford’s Tower, Scarborough Bridge and the University of York, where people will be invited to an Extinction Rebellion York open event from 5pm to 6pm on Tuesday in the Physics Department at the University of York, entitled ‘The Secret Life of Extinction Rebellion York’.

The move comes just days before the international group plan to stage a huge protest in London. Members of the group will be heading to Westminster by bus or train for the start of the rebellion on Monday.

For those who are staying in York, meetings and actions will continue locally.

Coordinator of Extinction Rebellion York, Merry Dickinson, commented: “We’re calling on the people of York to join us in making our voices heard on climate justice, whether you have been directly affected by flooding locally, or you are a sympathiser.”

She added: “Yes we are heading to the University to speak with some of the students, but the Extinction Rebellion York group is made up of a broad range of people from different backgrounds, teachers, businesses, senior citizens and many more. Our message to all is: No shame, no blame - we’re in this together, so let’s unite as a community and make sure our call for help is heard.”

Anyone wishing to join the group heading to the capital should contact the co-ordinators on xryork@gmail.com, via their Facebook page at Extinction Rebellion York or via Twitter @xr_york as soon as possible. Meanwhile, locally the group is also seeking to welcome more members and can be contacted as above or at the Tuesday 7pm meetings based at Spark, 17-21 Piccadilly, York.