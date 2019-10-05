A YORK-born artist will showcase his Yorkshire-inspired work this month.

John Thornton, now based in Selby, will open the ‘Out of the Woods’ exhibition today.

It explores John’s own experiences of Yorkshire as all of the work is inspired by his travels of the county.

There will be paintings of woodlands, meadows and the occasional seascape.

John said: “Painting for me is not only about pleasure, it is a challenge to create a piece that reflects and captures the essence of a subject.

“If people can sense and appreciate those aspects of my work, I feel that I have in part achieved my intention.”

John says he continually experiments with painting media, using acrylic, watercolour, gouache, and ink, mixed with elements such as sand to create the textures in his paintings.

The exhibition will be held at Kentmere House Gallery in Scarcroft Hill, York, and will run until October 31.