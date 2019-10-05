DESIGNS for new student housing in York has been revised to include fewer bedrooms and a development that is more environmentally friendly.

Following feedback from the City of York Council, new designs have been put forward for the student community at Frederick House in Fulford Road.

The masterplan has been redesigned and the number of bedrooms has been reduced from 393 to 368, with enhanced car and cycle parking included to satisfy concerns about the impact on local residential areas and to ensure a sustainable development for student travel patterns.

The amended plan follows earlier changes in which the development was reduced by one storey in height and from 440 bedrooms. It also offers more than 25 per cent carbon emission savings using a decentralised, low carbon energy source in line with emerging council policies.

The development has also committed to a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating, which will establish the scheme in the top 10 per cent of sustainable buildings in the UK.

A decision is expected on the planning application in the coming weeks.

The plans were originally submitted in December 2018 by landowners Summix and a new application was resubmitted in April this year.

The regeneration of the two-acre site will result in the demolition of the existing Frederick House building and its replacement with new buildings providing a "modern, sustainable" student living development with the introduction of significant planting and soft landscaping. The existing Guard House on the frontage with Fulford Road will be retained and used as a communal learning and wellbeing resource for residents.

Stuart Black, Summix development director, said: “Over the last few months, we have been working hard with the council and other stakeholders to refine the plans and ensure that they fit in with the local environment and so can offer as many benefits as possible.

"This has resulted in the amended plans to bring back into use of this sustainable brownfield site.”