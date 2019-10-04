FLOOD warnings for the River Ouse in York have been removed, as water levels continue to drop.
The warnings for the Ouse at York riverside properties and at St George`s Field and Queen`s Staith, which were issued earlier this week, were last in place at around 9.40am today (October 4).
A warning, meaning flooding is expected, remains in place for the Ouse at Naburn Lock, south of York.
The Environment Agency said: "There has been some rain in the upper catchments overnight and some further showery rain is forecast for Friday, but this is not forecast to cause a significant rise in levels.
"However, further rain is forecast for Saturday night into Sunday, and also on Monday. We are continuing to monitor the situation and may issue this warning again if levels rise in response to this rain."
Less severe flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, are in place for the Upper River Ouse in and around York, the Lower River Nidd at Tockwith and Moor Monkton, and Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby.
