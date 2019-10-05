ANOTHER of York’s favourite festive attractions, Thor’s tipi bar, will be returning to the city centre in the run-up to Christmas.

The bar, which plays on York’s Viking heritage and attracted more than 50,000 customers last year, will be set up in Parliament Street on November 13 and continue until January 1.

“Two linked canvas tipis will form the bar, festooned with lighting and decked out with wooden tables and benches, cosy furs and an open fire pit, around which customers can soak up the Viking hygge,” said Maria Farrugia, Thor’s managing director and co-founder.

“Inside, bespoke timber walls adorned with Thor’s very own Viking shields bring an additional Norse touch as well as adding to the venue’s quirkiness.”

She said there would be a brand new drinks menu, offering hot and cold cocktails with a Christmas twist, beers from around the world, and local ales and stouts, and street food vendors, Shambles Kitchen, would also be returning with a new cabin accessible to customers already inside the tipi.

Sean Bullick, managing director of Make it York, said the tipi had proved to be a firm favourite in the city’s Christmas programme over recent years, "offering a unique setting for both visitors and residents to relax and refuel after exploring the city over the festive period", adding: "We are delighted to welcome it back this year as a key part of the York Christmas experience.”

Thor’s Tipi was originally created by Lunchbox Theatrical Productions but no longer has any connections.

Another Christmas venture which is still run by Lunchbox, Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland, has already announced it will be returning to York Designer Outlet from November 16 to January 5.

The attraction will feature the North of England’s largest outdoor ice rink, with a 30ft high Christmas tree as its centrepiece, along with an apres-skate café overlooking the ice rink.

A different Lunchbox venture, Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre, announced last month it is to go into liquidation after suffering losses in the summer.