A PRIMARY school organised a coffee afternoon in aid of a cancer support charity.

Bishop Wilton Primary School pupils organised the event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

They raised £182.27 for the charity.

During the event they held a competition for the best cake, in which a cake made by one of the students in the shape of the ‘Cookie Monster’ won.

The school has held charity events for Macmillan for 10 years.

Mary Lazenby, administrative officer at the school, said: “We are very proud to support such a great charity.

“Thank you to everyone involved.”

Macmillan is one of Britain’s largest charities. It provides healthcare, information, advice and financial support for people affected by cancer.

For further details on Macmillan, visit: https://www.macmillan.org.uk/