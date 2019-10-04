WITH calls for York's nightclubs and music venues to be protected in the same way as museums, galleries and hertiage sites - we've trawled our archives to find pictures of some of the city's many lost nightspots from the past 50 years.

Which did you visit? What are your memories? And which others should we add to this collection?