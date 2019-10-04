You printed a letter (September 16) in which I urged readers thinking of voting Leave so as to ‘get Brexit over’ to vote Remain instead, because if we leave the EU the worst of Brexit won’t be over – it’ll be just beginning.

I was referring to voting in a possible fresh referendum, but didn’t make this clear. My letter as edited urged readers to vote Remain ‘in any election or referendum’. I didn’t mean to refer to voting in an election, where Remain wouldn’t be on the ballot. Also, the obvious Remain party is the Lib Dems, who I don’t advise voting for. Leader Jo Swinson favours revoking Article 50 without a people’s vote, and won’t co-operate with Jeremy Corbyn, whom she lumps in with Boris Johnson. Whatever Mr Corbyn’s faults, he can’t be that bad!