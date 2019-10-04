I WELCOME Cllr Melly’s enthusiasm for York being part of World Car Free Day (Letters, September 25) and look forward to cross-party support for this in September 2020. It is an opportunity for communities to come together and enjoy activities, exercise and fresh air. I would urge councillors to discuss ideas in their wards. Although Car Free Day is only once a year, there are other opportunities to try out sustainable options – Cycling September Challenge, Walk/Cycle to School Week, Clean Air Day, etc.

I would be keen to work with any councillors and their schools, local businesses and communities to develop plans to promote sustainable travel options in their neighbourhood. We can also start to build on initiatives such as Fossgate Festival, Bishy Road Street Party and Micklegate Soap Box Run – extending lessons learnt for the benefit of other neighbourhoods. I am aware of several other streets even just in Fishergate ward which have informal annual gatherings to build community. These events help to inspire us all as to what could be possible for our city.