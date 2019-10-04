I WELCOME Cllr Melly’s enthusiasm for York being part of World Car Free Day (Letters, September 25) and look forward to cross-party support for this in September 2020. It is an opportunity for communities to come together and enjoy activities, exercise and fresh air. I would urge councillors to discuss ideas in their wards. Although Car Free Day is only once a year, there are other opportunities to try out sustainable options – Cycling September Challenge, Walk/Cycle to School Week, Clean Air Day, etc.
I would be keen to work with any councillors and their schools, local businesses and communities to develop plans to promote sustainable travel options in their neighbourhood. We can also start to build on initiatives such as Fossgate Festival, Bishy Road Street Party and Micklegate Soap Box Run – extending lessons learnt for the benefit of other neighbourhoods. I am aware of several other streets even just in Fishergate ward which have informal annual gatherings to build community. These events help to inspire us all as to what could be possible for our city.
Cllr Andy D’Agorne,
Executive Member for Transport,
City of York Council
Traffic penalty spoiled our enjoyment of York
My daughter and I attended a recent Open Day at the University of York. Our impression of the university could not have been more positive. Acting on the advice of our hosts to experience ‘our beautiful city’, we reflected over dinner on what had been a thoroughly worthwhile day.
Imagine the shock, then, when I received a Penalty Charge Notice from the city council for inadvertently driving in a bus lane. At the end of a long day, I was tired and found the traffic diversions confusing. Had it not been a Sunday evening, and with the prospect of a 200-mile drive to come, we’d have used Park & Ride.
It must have been obvious to the council that I am not a resident of York and am therefore unlikely to be familiar with its roads. A warning letter would have been more appropriate. One wonders whether the council has any idea the reputational damage such actions inflict on their city.
Mark Burkitt,
Linnet Drive, Westcott, Bucks
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment