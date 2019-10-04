SHOPS at a York retail park will be taking simple steps to create a more autism-friendly experience for customers this weekend.
Vangarde Shopping Park has joined the National Autistic Society’s 2019 Autism Hour campaign.
Shops at the park will take part between 11am and noon on Sunday.
The stores and restaurants at Vangarde have committed to share information about autism with staff and customers, while changing the shopping environment by turning down music and tannoy announcements, where possible, and dimming bright lights.
Debs O’Donnell, centre manager, said: “I’m really proud of our stores and restaurants for supporting the event this year. We’re always trying to improve the shopping and dining experience for our customers and hope that these small steps will start to make a difference and raise awareness about the challenges autistic people can sometimes face.”