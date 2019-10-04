AN AGATHA Christie murder mystery production is being performed in York.

The English Martyrs’ Players are presenting Towards Zero in English Martyrs’ Church Hall, on Dalton Terrace.

Following the first show yesterday evening (October 3), there will be performances this evening and tomorrow evening at 7.30pm, and a Sunday matinee at 2.30pm.

This is the 12th year of English Martyrs’ Players productions, and their first Agatha Christie.

Tickets cost £7 (£4 concessions).

As is traditional with English Martyrs Players, the audience layout will be cabaret style with the crowd welcome to bring their own drinks to enjoy during the show. Interval refreshments will be available.