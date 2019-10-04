EMERGENCY services were called to the River Ouse in York early this morning (October 4) after a man was reported to be in the water.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from York and Acomb fire stations were called to King's Staith in the city centre at around 12.35am.
When they arrived, the man was out of the river and in the care of an ambulance crew, the service added.
York Rescue Boat said it was also called to the incident, along with police, but its team were stood down on route.
